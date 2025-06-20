CPA Asset Management LLC Buys 18,395 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,395 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $28.78 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

