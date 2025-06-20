Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $15.85. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 1,150 shares traded.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Dunelm Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.
Dunelm Group Stock Down 6.5%
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
