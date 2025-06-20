Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

