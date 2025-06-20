Social Media Stocks Worth Watching – June 19th

Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, HubSpot, Omnicom Group, GoDaddy, and Expedia Group are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business revolves around online social networking platforms and related services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential and advertising revenue generated by user engagement and digital communities. Performance of social media stocks often hinges on metrics like active user growth, ad revenue per user, and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $119.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,288,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,972. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.97. 5,956,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,290,315. The firm has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of Mondelez International stock remained flat at $66.35 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,003,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $11.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $543.20. 795,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,471. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,207.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.21. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

OMC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,557. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

GDDY traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,113. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $135.73 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.35.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,507. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.32.

