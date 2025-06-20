Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $11.22 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 34,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $555.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

