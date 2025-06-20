Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 3,407 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 36,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

