L.M. Kohn & Company Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $89.89 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

