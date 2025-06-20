Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $210.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.36. The firm has a market cap of $589.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.74.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

