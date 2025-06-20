Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 119,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

