Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 723 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV now owns 3,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

