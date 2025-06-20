iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

