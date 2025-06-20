Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Legacy Trust boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $487.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

