Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $66.91 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

