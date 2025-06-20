Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,308,000 after purchasing an additional 521,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,665,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,549,000 after purchasing an additional 297,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,275,000 after purchasing an additional 135,912 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $270.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

