DMKC Advisory Services LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $631.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.