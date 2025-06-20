Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after acquiring an additional 516,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $182.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.63. The company has a market cap of $283.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

