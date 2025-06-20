General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in General Dynamics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 2,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,828,587.08. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $278.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.55 and a 200-day moving average of $266.58. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Argus set a $295.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

