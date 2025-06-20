Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Up 16.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) traded up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.74 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04). 26,373,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 12,246,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.31 ($0.03).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £159.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephane Vedie acquired 619,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £12,390 ($16,684.62). Corporate insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

