TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,883 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $817,806.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,514.68. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average of $101.17. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.93 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

