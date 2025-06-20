Compass Ion Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after buying an additional 1,288,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,630.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,566,000 after buying an additional 281,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.89 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

