New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 102,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 70,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 52.48 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

See Also

