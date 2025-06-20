Enphase Energy (ENPH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/18/2025 – Enphase Energy was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2025 – Enphase Energy had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/2/2025 – Enphase Energy was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2025 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/13/2025 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

5/13/2025 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2025 – Enphase Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

4/25/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Glj Research from $50.69 to $31.11. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $65.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Enphase Energy was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/23/2025 – Enphase Energy had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Enphase Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

4/23/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $59.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $46.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $78.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $81.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

