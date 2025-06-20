Insider Selling: International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells $77,480.00 in Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,428.54. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

International Seaways Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of INSW stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. International Seaways Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $17,331,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $14,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,043,000 after purchasing an additional 369,145 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $11,374,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

