Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 511,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conversant Capital LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,889,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,253,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,965,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after buying an additional 79,561 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,441,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TH stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

