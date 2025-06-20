Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 31,000 shares.
Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.
Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) Company Profile
Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Teels Marsh West Lithium project located in Teels Marsh, Mineral County, Nevada; the Clayton Valley BFF-1 lithium project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the Dixie Valley project located in Churchill County, West Central Nevada; and the Black Rock Desert Lithium project located in Washoe County, Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V)
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.