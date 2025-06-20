BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.65. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 128,310 shares traded.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 76.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols. Its programs provide quality of care for chronic back pain caused by disc degeneration and metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes. The company’s initial investigational therapeutic product being called BRTX-100 focuses on treating damage by an autologous stem cell product that uses own stem cells that are harvested, cultured, and then injected directly into the affected disc to start the repair process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.