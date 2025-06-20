CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PTC were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PTC by 21.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 189,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.69.

PTC Trading Down 0.6%

PTC opened at $166.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.