Insider Buying: Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Director Purchases $58,198.77 in Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) Director Stephen M. Case bought 3,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,198.77. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,921,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,790,786.35. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLP opened at $17.39 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 98.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 20,793 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

