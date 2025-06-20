Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3.28 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 91.45%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Stock Performance

MTU opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.27. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.76 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.53).

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies alerts:

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

In other news, insider Barbara Powley purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £12,555 ($16,906.81). Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.