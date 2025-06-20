iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 75,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 476.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 48,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 17,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,785,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.08 and a 12 month high of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

