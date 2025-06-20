Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE DG opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $135.46. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

