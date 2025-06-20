Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2097 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

