L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 227 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 94,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $47.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

