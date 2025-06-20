Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 10,244 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 413,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.0%

Honeywell International stock opened at $221.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.