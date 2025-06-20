1,258 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $289.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.84. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

