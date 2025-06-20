L.M. Kohn & Company Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $177.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average of $175.45. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

