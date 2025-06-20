OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.70 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $346.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

