Brokerages Set NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) PT at $25.67

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVEE shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. CJS Securities cut NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

NVEE stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 25,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 11,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas increased its position in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

