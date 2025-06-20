Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Sana Biotechnology worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 280,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

