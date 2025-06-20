Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,308 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $407,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $579,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $3,165,794.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $81,413,086.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,467.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.48 and a 1-year high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

