Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $8.55. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 202,130 shares trading hands.

Impala Platinum Trading Up 4.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

