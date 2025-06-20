Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a C$40.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

MX stock opened at C$51.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$36.10 and a 52-week high of C$78.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

