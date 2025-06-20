Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

