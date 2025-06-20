Comparing Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO) & Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) and Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Planet Image International has a beta of 4.27, indicating that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kornit Digital has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Image International and Kornit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Image International N/A N/A N/A Kornit Digital -4.19% -0.75% -0.69%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Image International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kornit Digital 0 1 3 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Planet Image International and Kornit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kornit Digital has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 76.31%. Given Kornit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kornit Digital is more favorable than Planet Image International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Planet Image International and Kornit Digital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Image International $149.83 million 0.59 $7.11 million N/A N/A Kornit Digital $203.82 million 4.39 -$16.80 million ($0.18) -104.61

Planet Image International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kornit Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Kornit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kornit Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kornit Digital beats Planet Image International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Image International

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands. It serves wholesalers, dealers, and retail customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Xinyu, China. Planet Image International Limited operates as a subsidiary of Aster Excellent Limited.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services. The company's products and services include direct-to-garment printing platform for smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and system upgrade kits, maintenance and support, consulting, and professional services. It serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

