Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and traded as high as $59.48. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 601,957 shares changing hands.

Power Solutions International Stock Up 12.6%

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.