Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.99 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 65.20 ($0.88). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 65.20 ($0.88), with a volume of 164,753 shares changing hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of £41.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.74.

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX (42.23) (($0.57)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flowtech Fluidpower had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowtech Fluidpower plc will post 14.2535211 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.

