Clarius Group LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,331 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,282,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

