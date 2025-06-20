Rithm Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,280 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the average volume of 2,203 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

