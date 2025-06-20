Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.52 ($5.11) and traded as high as GBX 417 ($5.62). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 406 ($5.47), with a volume of 739,223 shares traded.
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 0.9%
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 379.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 397.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.
