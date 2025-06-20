Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.52 ($5.11) and traded as high as GBX 417 ($5.62). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 406 ($5.47), with a volume of 739,223 shares traded.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 0.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 379.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 397.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.