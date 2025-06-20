Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 219,548 shares trading hands.

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.64. The company has a market cap of £648,229.26, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Westmount Energy (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

